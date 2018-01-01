Behind the Tech

Truthify leverages artificial intelligence technology and deep learning to improve personal and business communication. Our application reads the small involuntary movements of the muscles in a person's face (called "micro-expressions") to identify the emotions experienced when watching a video. The emotions are then displayed for both of you so that you can have a more meaningful conversation.

These micro-expressions are universal across gender, ethnicity, age, and nationality. They are “hard-wired” in your brain, so the results can be both reliable and informative.