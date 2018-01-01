Get honest reactions
Behind the Tech

Truthify leverages artificial intelligence technology and deep learning to improve personal and business communication.  Our application reads the small involuntary movements of the muscles in a person's face (called "micro-expressions") to identify the emotions experienced when watching a video.  The emotions are then displayed for both of you so that you can have a more meaningful conversation. 

These micro-expressions are universal across gender, ethnicity, age, and nationality. They are “hard-wired” in your brain, so the results can be both reliable and informative.  